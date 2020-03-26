19-year-old arrested for burglary in Jackson County

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County sheriffs arrested a 19-year-old Albion man for burglary Wednesday.

The man had broken into the Hotel Tavern 119 East Main Street in Springport Township in the Village of Springport. Sheriffs responded to the incident at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior to police arrival the suspect had reportedly fled on foot.

The owner of the Hotel Tavern recovered video footage and provided some suspect information. Detectives identified the 19-year-old man and located him in the afternoon Wednesday. The detective spoke with the man and obtained additional evidence linking the man to the crime.

The investigation is being forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for review.