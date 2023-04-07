A previous headline incorrectly stated the date of the event. It will take place on Saturday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Organizers are hoping for clear skies to shine a spotlight on the 10,000 eggs that JCI Lansing, known as the Jaycees, has prepared for their annual Easter egg hunt.

Jessica Anderson, the JCI Lansing President, expects roughly 1,000 people to show up on Saturday morning and she said because of the sunny skies in the forecast, there will likely be more.

“What’s new this year, is that instead of a regular DJ, there will be live music by ‘Splendid Chaos’, a local instrumental band,” said Anderson.

This is a free event that has been around for years. Anderson said it’s not just about gathering eggs but getting photos with the Easter Bunny and listening to live music.

After a hiatus of several years, Anderson said she’s excited to see everyone come together.

“Just the pure joy of the children receiving eggs, seeing mascots, seeing family and friends. For some, this is the start of their Easter weekend,” Anderson said.

There are other activities including blowing bubbles, balloon twisting and a variety of mascots that will be there.

For some children this is their first time, and for others this has been a family tradition for years.

For those who do want to participate in this free event, there is no pre-registration, and anyone is welcome. Anderson said the Easter bunny will be ready for photos at 10 a.m. and the first egg hunt will start at 10:45 a.m.

“I think this is just a really good opportunity to see your community in action and meet other people that you might not meet,” Anderson said.