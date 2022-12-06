JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say two men were arrested after breaking into a Jackson home and stealing multiple firearms Monday night.

Jackson Police say it all started when officers were sent to the 800 block of Greenwood Ave. for a breaking and entering report where ‘several’ firearms were reportedly stolen.

During the investigation, police were able to get video and found a phone at the scene.

Police said they were able to tie the phone number to an address on West Mason Street.

Officers then went over to the Mason Street address and found two people wearing the same clothing as the people in the video footage they had gathered.

In addition, two firearms were found at the home, police said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property, and 1st degree home invasion.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing stolen property, and 1st degree home invasion.