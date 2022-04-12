HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say two people were arrested after methamphetamine and several fire-arm pistols were found during a search.

Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office executed the search on Thursday, April 7 on the 9800 block of Cranberry Lake Rd. in Hillsdale County.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support team made the initial entry, and then the pistols and drugs were found.

The two suspects who were arrested were identified leaving the property, officials said.

Both suspects are facing numerous felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.