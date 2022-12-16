MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) – Two brothers have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 slayings of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter found brutally stabbed to death in their apartment.

A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.

The brothers were convicted in November on two counts each of premediated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder.

The bodies of 47-year-old Tina Geiger and her daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, were found in their Clinton Township apartment in July 2013.

Tina Geiger suffered about 60 stab wounds, while Krissy had more than 20 stab wounds and had also been sexually assaulted.