DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire official tells 6 News two cars were involved in a train accident at the intersection of Mt. Hope Road and Lansing Road on Monday.

The fire official said one car was hit by the train on the tracks, and another car ran into the train on the road.

Michigan State Police tell 6 News four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. However, they could not give an update on specific injuries.

Police added that dispatch received the call about the incident at 1:55 p.m.

There is a tow truck, a fire truck and at least two MSP cars on scene.

The Looking Glass Regional Fire Authority and the Delta Township Fire Department are also on scene.

Mt. Hope Road is closed at this time.

6 News is on the scene and waiting to learn more shortly.