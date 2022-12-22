LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday.

Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night.

On Nov. 16, 2018, police said Yang was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. at a state park in Bath Township.

Yang was a frequent hunter at the Rose Lake State Park, and his wife was concerned when Yang did not return home.

His family found his body after finding Yang’s car in a parking lot nearby. There were two sets of footprints left behind which led the family to Yang’s body.

Nessel’s office said witness testimony, a plastic bag, and hunting spray found near Yang’s body led police to Olson and Roadway.

The two face the following charges:

One count of Felony Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole

One count of Felony Firearm, a two-year felony

“The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it.”

Roadway and Olson’s probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1 p.m., and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.