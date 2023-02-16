EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –The Michigan State Police are investigating an incident on Cherry Street in Dimondale that involves two dead people, officials said.

While MSP has not confirmed how the two people died, Dimondale Village Manager Denis Prisk said Thursday morning they are mourning the loss of life after a shooting on Cherry Street.

“Our hearts go out to the family and all of those affected by this tragedy,” Prisk said. “We extend our gratitude to our brave first responders who quickly responded to the situation, the Paramedics, Michigan State Police and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. The Community members should know that the Village is secure and residents are safe.

Prisk also said this is an ‘isolated and terrible situation.’

This comes after earlier tweets from MSP around 6:18 a.m. that said residents in the area of Cherry Street should shelter-in-place and avoid the area.

Officials did not say at the time why the residents should remain sheltered, but said schools in the area are on delay.

At 6:42 a.m. MSP said the shelter-in-place had been lifted but the investigation on Cherry Street is still active.

In the final update at 8:38 a.m. officials said there is still no threat to the public and just added that there are “two deceased subjects.”