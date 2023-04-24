RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a car crash in Jackson County.

Michigan State Police Jackson Post confirmed that the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Rives Eaton Road near Darling Road on April 22.

Officials said that a 34-year-old Rives Junction driver was trying to turn left, when a car tried to pass the Rives Junction driver on the left, but hit the car instead.

The car attempting to pass was driven by a 16-year-old from Jackson, with another individual also in the car. The car then overturned, ejecting the two from the car.

The two were taken to Henry Ford Hospital and were later transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital for further care.

The 34-year-old driver had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash investigation is ongoing.