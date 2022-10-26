EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were found dead in two different cars in Eaton Rapids Wednesday morning.

Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.

When an Eaton Rapids police officer arrived, they figured out that there were two people in two different cars who were dead from gunshot wounds.

It was determined that the incident happened in the city’s boundaries.

The Michigan State Police are helping with the investigation, and ERPD got help from a number of other local departments, including the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public,” the Eaton Rapids Police Department said.