LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning in downtown Lansing.

According to an officer with the Lansing Police Department, police responded to a shots fired call around 2:00 a.m. on the 300 Block of Michigan Ave.

They said that’s where they found two men, both with upper body injuries.

One, a 24-year-old with one gunshot wound, and the other, a 25-year-old male who had two gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

LPD said they have two people in custody and there is no threat to the public.