EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that left a child injured and a man in critical condition.

The explosion occurred at the back of the house on the 2000 block of South Steward Road around 1:00 p.m.

The fire department said the explosion could be felt about a mile away.

A man and a child were present at the home during the explosion. The man was taken to the hospital, and the child had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

8 trucks from the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Township fire departments contained the fire. State Police were also on scene.

It’s currently unknown what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.