EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that left a child injured and a man in critical condition.
The explosion occurred at the back of the house on the 2000 block of South Steward Road around 1:00 p.m.
The fire department said the explosion could be felt about a mile away.
A man and a child were present at the home during the explosion. The man was taken to the hospital, and the child had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
8 trucks from the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Township fire departments contained the fire. State Police were also on scene.
It’s currently unknown what caused the explosion.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.