DANSVILLE, Mich. — Officials are responding to a rollover car crash on Meridian and Columbia Rd. in Dansville.

Dansville Fire and Rescue confirmed that two people were pinned in the car as a result of the crash.

The two are being treated for minor injuries.

Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene, and a Michigan State Police car was seen at the crash site.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are made available.