LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed when a plane crashed outside of the Mason County Airport Sunday morning and caught fire, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed around 11 a.m. It had left the Mason County Airport and was heading for the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport with two people on board.

According to a post on the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, the plane crashed outside of the airport fence, located on Meyers Road off of Rasmussen Road.

The post said that the plane was in a “field and not easily accessible, needed off-road vehicles” to get to the plane.

The plane did catch on fire. The fire department said that the fire had been extinguished.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told 102.7 WMOM in a Facebook live interview that the two people on board were killed. Their names have not been released.

Additional emergency departments have been called to the scene: City of Ludington Fire Department, the Hamlin Township Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation, the FAA said.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.