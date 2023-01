Image is courtesy of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a duo who allegedly committed credit card fraud.

Officials said the two men allegedly spent nearly $1,000 on gas and lottery tickets.

Police also included security camera pictures of a van the two were driving.

Anyone who is able to identify them is asked to contact Det. King at 517-546-2440 Ext. 4335.