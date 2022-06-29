JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are investigating a multi-car crash that left two men dead.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, on Tuesday around 8:57 p.m., deputies responded to a multi-vehicle fatal car crash.

The crash took place on Page Avenue near Streator Avenue in Summit Township.

A Chevy SUV was traveling west on Page Avenue when it drove left of center into oncoming traffic and hit a Jaguar car that was traveling east on Page Avenue.

A 56-year-old-man from Napoleon Township was driving the Chevy SUV and was found unresponsive in the vehicle and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jaguar passenger car, a 55-year-old man from Jackson, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

Schuette has not released the names of the men killed in the crash.

Authorities say it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, and that the crash remains under investigation.

If you have more information, please call Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at (517) 768-7904.