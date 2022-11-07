IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Notice any suspicious activity involving cars in your area?

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any suspicious activities after two catalytic converters were stolen in Otisco Township.

The thefts occurred while the car owners were out hunting for deer near rural hunting areas, a Facebook post from the office reported.

“We ask the public to watch for suspicious activity, and to report it immediately to Ionia Central Dispatch by calling 616-527-0400 or dialing 9-1-1,” the post said.

If you or someone you know has any information on those involved in Ionia County catalytic converter thefts, you can call the sheriff’s office at 616-527-5737, or call the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.