LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two products sold in Michigan have been recalled due to multiple undeclared allergens.

On Dec. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce, Inc.’s product Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros was recalled due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

The product is distributed in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin and was sold in produce departments.

You can identify the product through the following:

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

As of Dec. 23, no illnesses have been reported connected to the product.

If you have purchased the recalled product, customers are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product.

A yogurt product found in Meijer stores is being recalled due to the presence of almonds in the product without proper labeling.

Culture Fresh Foods issued a recall on the True Goodness by Meijer Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative 24 Oz.

The product can also be identified by the following UPC code:

UPC UPC Description Lot Code 7-13733-03918-5 TRUE GOODNESS OAT MILK YOGURT PLAIN 24 OZ 2002 Information is courtesy of the FDA.

According to Meijer, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall was discovered after it was determined that tubs labeled as Oat-Based, actually contained Almond-Based product, which is not listed on the product label.

Consumers who bought the yogurt should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.