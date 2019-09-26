2 wolf pups at zoo died of mosquito-borne virus; deer had it

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Two Mexican gray wolf pups at a Michigan zoo have died of a rare mosquito-borne virus as health officials work to curb the spread of the virus in people and animals.

Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek says results this week confirm the pups that died in early September were killed by Eastern equine encephalitis. Separately, in Kent County, a necropsy revealed that a dead deer also had it. The virus was also found in a Newaygo County horse.

The state health department says the virus has been confirmed in humans or animals in at least 13 Michigan counties. Three people have died.

The department is encouraging officials in affected counties to consider postponing or rescheduling evening outdoor events until there’s a hard frost. Aerial spraying is being considered.