20 best places to live in Michigan

by: WLNS Staff

A Moneyinc.com list reviewed Michigan cities and determined these are the top places to live in Michigan.

Criteria was based on safety, neighborhood ambience, a vibrant setting and a family-friendly place to raise children.

Okemos came in as the no.1 place to live with Farmington rounding up the top 20.

The full report is available here at moneyinc.com

  1. Okemos
  2. Bloomfield Charter Township
  3. Ann Arbor
  4. Birmingham
  5. Troy
  6. Beverly Hills
  7. Northville
  8. Grosse Pointe Park
  9. East Grand Rapids
  10. Novi
  11. Lodi Township
  12. Ottawa Hills
  13. Northville Township
  14. Grosse Pointe Farms
  15. Franklin
  16. Haslett
  17. Eastgate
  18. Huntington Woods
  19. Eastown
  20. Farmington

