20 best places to live in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan health officials and community partners recognized 154 schools for being prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies.

The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services and Education as well as American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young recognized the schools that were designated for the 2018-19 school year.

Some of the first time awarded schools include Bath Elementary School, Bath High School, Fowlerville High School, Mason Elementary, McGrath Elementary, Myers Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Brendel Elementary, Cook Elementary, Indian Hill Elementary, Reid Elementary, Greenfield Schools, Mason County Central High School, Mason County Central Middle School, Mason County Central Upper Elementary School, Scottville Elementary, and High Point School.

The MI HEARTSafe School Program has recognized 569 schools since 2013 for having a written medical emergency response plan and properly maintained AEDs as well as annual cardiac emergency response drills.

The program also includes current CPR/AED certification of at least 10 percent of staff, 50 percent of coaches as well as 100 percent of head varsity coaches and P.E. staff.

“Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of more than 300 Michigan children and young adults annually,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The designation lasts for three years, and this year 67 schools received their second MI HEARTSafe award.

“Ensuring schools are prepared for sudden cardiac emergencies through planning, training and life-saving AEDs is an important part of having safer learning environments for students, staff and the community,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.