20 best places to live in Michigan

A Moneyinc.com list reviewed Michigan cities and determined these are the top places to live in Michigan.
Criteria was based on safety, neighborhood ambience, a vibrant setting and a family-friendly place to raise children.
Okemos came in as the no.1 place to live with Farmington rounding up the top 20.
The full report is available here at moneyinc.com
- Okemos
- Bloomfield Charter Township
- Ann Arbor
- Birmingham
- Troy
- Beverly Hills
- Northville
- Grosse Pointe Park
- East Grand Rapids
- Novi
- Lodi Township
- Ottawa Hills
- Northville Township
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Franklin
- Haslett
- Eastgate
- Huntington Woods
- Eastown
- Farmington