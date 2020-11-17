2021 Polar Plunge goes virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan will shift to a virtual format this winter, making way for some exciting changes to the beloved event’s traditional cold water format. While, on the surface, this decision is disappointing for Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) and its loyal Plungers, it also presents a unique opportunity to reinvent Special Olympics Michigan’s largest fundraising event amid the current pandemic while ensuring the health and safety of all those involved.

Among the planned 2021 Polar Plunge opportunities awaiting participants include virtual Polar Plunges that can be done anywhere at any time this winter as well as a Frigid 5K, which will add a new element of excitement for participants. Complete details for all of SOMI’s planned Polar Plunge events happening this winter can be found at PlungeMI.com beginning Thursday, December 10.

The Polar Plunge series raises more than $1 million for Special Olympics Michigan each year, with 2020 being a banner year that saw a record $1.37 million raised. This unwavering support from Michigan residents, businesses and Law Enforcement members is crucial to helping provide inclusive sports, health and school programs for nearly 23,000 participants all across Michigan.

Please note that this means even if you don’t live in Michigan but still love the cause you can take part in our Polar Plunge Season. The organization would love to see virtual plungers from all over the nation supporting the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.