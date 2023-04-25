LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The official candidates for the 2023 Lansing City Council election have been announced.
The deadline for candidates to file was on Tuesday at 4 p.m. With that deadline passed, the City of Lansing published its official list of candidates.
At-large council members Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley are not running for reelection.
Here are the candidates that have filed:
Council Member At-Large:
- Nicklas Zande
- Jody Washington
- Keshawn Mitchell-Roland
- Farhan Sheikh-Omar
- Tamera Carter
- Missy Lilje
- Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu
- Olivia Vaden
First Ward Council Member:
- Ryan Kost (Incumbent)
- Michael VandeGuchte
- D. Taft
Third Ward Council Member:
- King Robertson
- Adam Hussain (Incumbent)