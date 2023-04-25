LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The official candidates for the 2023 Lansing City Council election have been announced.

The deadline for candidates to file was on Tuesday at 4 p.m. With that deadline passed, the City of Lansing published its official list of candidates.

At-large council members Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley are not running for reelection.

Here are the candidates that have filed:

Council Member At-Large:

  • Nicklas Zande
  • Jody Washington
  • Keshawn Mitchell-Roland
  • Farhan Sheikh-Omar
  • Tamera Carter
  • Missy Lilje
  • Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu
  • Olivia Vaden

First Ward Council Member:

  • Ryan Kost (Incumbent)
  • Michael VandeGuchte
  • D. Taft

Third Ward Council Member:

  • King Robertson
  • Adam Hussain (Incumbent)