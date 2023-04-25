LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The official candidates for the 2023 Lansing City Council election have been announced.

The deadline for candidates to file was on Tuesday at 4 p.m. With that deadline passed, the City of Lansing published its official list of candidates.

At-large council members Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley are not running for reelection.

Here are the candidates that have filed:

Council Member At-Large:

Nicklas Zande

Jody Washington

Keshawn Mitchell-Roland

Farhan Sheikh-Omar

Tamera Carter

Missy Lilje

Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu

Olivia Vaden

First Ward Council Member:

Ryan Kost (Incumbent)

Michael VandeGuchte

D. Taft

Third Ward Council Member: