21-year-old man facing life threatening injuries after mistakenly shot in Williamston by coyote hunter

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Following a national search, Dr. Teresa Woodruff was named by Michigan State University's President Stanley as the next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

The appointment is subject to approval by the Board of Trustees at their next formal meeting. She would succeed current interim provost Teresa Sullivan, who was appointed in September 2019. The planned start date for Dr. Woodruff is August 1st, according to MSU Today.

As provost, Dr. Woodruff will be the chief academic officer for the university. She is currently dean of the graduate school and associate provost for graduate education at Northwestern University. Additionally, she is an advocate for women in science and led efforts to change federal policy to mandate the use of females in fundamental National Institutes of Health research.

Dr. Woodruff will also be an MSU Foundation Professor of obstetrics gynecology, reproductive biology and biomedical engineering. In 2006, Dr. Woodruff coined the term “oncofertility” which describes the merging of both oncology and fertility, which is now a globally recognized medical discipline.