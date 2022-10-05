LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control seized 22 cats and 44 birds from a home in Leslie on Wednesday.

The home, located on the 1200 block of Kinneville Road in Leslie, was searched by animal control officers and Michigan State Police troopers after initially being called to the home for an unrelated complaint.

Officers discovered 44 birds including chickens, ducks, guinea fowl, a turkey, as well as 22 cats living in unsanitary conditions. One dead pet rodent was also found.

The rescued animals were taken to a local shelter and will receive care.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into charging the resident.

The dog daycare Schoolhouse Dogs that is also located on the 1200 block of Kinneville road is not involved in this incident, the Ingham County Animal Control stated.

Anyone that wants to help the animals can do so by donating non-clumping cat litter, wet pate cat food and chicken feed.

Those who wish to donate can contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

The Shelter is open Monday-Saturday 10:30-5pm and is closed on county-observed holidays.