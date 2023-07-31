A 22-year-old man is dead after Lansing Police say he was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a call along the 700 block of Kalamazoo Street. That’s where they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and took him to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Police say they found a car with people in it who might have been involved in the crime. Those people have been detained. A statement from Lansing Police did not call them suspects or say they had been arrested.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

The 22-year-old is at least the 6th homicide victim in Lansing this year.

The homicide was part of a violent weekend in Lansing. Five people were shot – and two were critically injured – in a separate event over the weekend.