LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An investigation is now underway after a 22-year-old woman was shot in Lansing Sunday night.

Lansing Police and Fire Departments responded to the 900 block of W. Cavanaugh at 9:33 p.m. Sunday after receiving calls about multiple shots being fired.

According to Sergeant Schlagel, the woman was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The Lansing Police Department is still investigating the incident and is unsure about the suspect or suspects involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident call LPD at (517) 483-4600.