LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two dozen police officers are graduating from the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) hosted the four-day instruction, which ended on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

TEAM is a school-based, law-related curriculum taught to grades K-12 by TEAM-trained police officers.

The programs primary focus is integrating educators, students, and law enforcement officers to better educate children on how to protect themselves from different crimes.

TEAM has been implemented in nearly 250 Michigan school districts.

The training course lasts 40-hours, and officers are instructed throughout student/juvenile psychology, classroom management and public speaking.

The TEAM curriculum over the years has been updated to emphasize focus on the topic of school safety, evaluations and building security as well as other present problems including bullying and harassment, juvenile law, cyber-crime, school security, social media use, illicit drugs, and vaping.

This class included 24 officers from three MSP posts, seven sheriff’s departments, and nine township or city police departments.

TEAM gives officers the opportunity to teach at elementary, middle or high school following the Michigan Model for Health.