LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A statewide crackdown on illegal guns has taken 254 illegal guns off Michigan streets.

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on the ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’ program.

“Every Michigander deserves to be safe in their neighborhood,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Over the last four years, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, and we will continue to make record investments, so Michiganders are safe at home, work or school, or running an errand.”

Local law enforcement agencies teamed up with parole and probation agents across the state to check in with probationers and parolees who cannot legally own a gun.

The plan has been to find “high-risk individuals who have weapons possession in their criminal history that could be used to commit further crimes.”

Since the operation began, 2,020 check-ins with felons have yielded not only guns, but illegal drugs and ammunition.

“I am encouraged to see the progress happening around the state as we partner with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and crime by getting guns off our streets,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

According to Gov. Whitmer’s office, there are around 32,000 probationers and 8,500 parolees in the state. A fifth of these individuals were previously convicted of a gun crime.

Felons are supervised by more than 1,000 MDOC parole and probation agents.