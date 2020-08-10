2,600 credit card numbers compromised at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - WLNS Meteorologist Emily Wahls is tracking potentially severe storms in Mid-Michigan this evening.

Emily is watching the system develop and will keep you informed using the Stormtracker 6 weather app for your smartphone or tablet, on the WLNS Facebook Page, and on television.

Some tips to prepare ahead of the potential storms is checking to make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries.

Additionally, have a family plan that includes an emergency safe place in your home, whether it's in the basement or in the center of the house, putting as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

If you live in a mobile home go to a sturdy building well before a storm approaches.

Strong wind events and severe thunderstorms can knock down trees and cause power outages so plan ahead. Put together a safety kit with a battery powered radio, flashlight, extra batteries, your prescription medications, and a first-aid kit.

Also have some food that could last for a few days, including granola bars, and bottled water.

Consumers Energy reminds people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines as well as anything the wires may be touching.

If you do use a home generator remember that operating a generator may produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running.

You can also keep track of power outages through these online links: