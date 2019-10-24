28-year-old man will be tried for murder of 2-month-old son

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 28-year-old man has been charged with felony murder and first degree child abuse in connection with the death of his son.
Michael Glaspie was bound over to circuit court in connection with the death of Tristan Glaspie, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.
Both charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The Circuit Court Pretrial date has not yet been set.
