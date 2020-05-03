28-year-old woman in critical condition after being shot in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the early morning, a 28-year-old woman was shot on the 900 block of Reo Road in Lansing.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. and the woman was taken to the hospital. She is currently in critical but stable condition, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

