CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 29-year-old from Lansing died after they were found unresponsive inside a Clinton County jail cell.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the person unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.

An on-site nurse and the correctional officer immediately tried life saving measures and called an ambulance.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Michigan State Police will investigate the cause and manner of death.