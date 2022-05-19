SHIAWASSEE, Mich. (WLNS) — The southern part of Shiawassee County is undergoing a serious power outage.

According to the Shiawassee Central Dispatch/Emergency 911 Facebook page, Consumers Energy is aware of the outage and the restoration time for power to be back on for all affected is around 6 p.m.

Consumers Energy has not yet identified the cause of the outage.

As of Thursday afternoon, Consumers Energy has reported that there is a total of 26 outages, with 2,244 people having been affected.

Any questions should be directed to Consumers Energy by calling 1-800-477-5050.