LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some major infrastructure upgrades are coming to the Capital Region International Airport (LAN).

According to a statement from the airport, the $3.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan will be going towards water, sewer and utility upgrades.

The upgrades are estimated to cost around $4.4 million, and the airport will match around $900,000 in local funds.

This grant will allow us to move forward with the site readiness project at LAN, giving us the ability to diversify our revenues and create opportunities for development efforts for businesses that need warehouse space and facilities with quick access to the airfield for distribution of product, cargo logistics and other business operations. This grant could not have been possible without the support of our federal partners, Sen. Peters, Sen. Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin, and we want to thank them for their continued support.” Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the CRAA

The new funding is all part of the site readiness development project, which the Lansing airport said is expected to create at least 250 jobs, retain 10 jobs, and generate an estimated $100 million in private investment.

The site readiness development project will create build-ready sites on a 47-acre parcel of undeveloped land at LAN, also including an extension of three-phase electrical infrastructure and creating a regional storm water detention area.

Project design is expected to start in October 2022, with construction expected to begin in spring 2024.