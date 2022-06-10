EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three Michigan State University students have been charged in connection to the death of another MSU student, who passed away from excessive alcohol consumption with his fraternity.

Ethan Tin Cao, Andrew Hoang Nguyen and Hoang John Huu Pham are facing hazing charges in relation to the death of Phat Nguyen.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20, East Lansing police arrived at the 400 block of Stoddard Ave. to find four people passed out.

Phat Nguyen was one of those four people, and he was not breathing. Officers and medical workers from the East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) tried administering CPR, but Phat Nguyen was unable to be revived.

Michigan State University officials said that Phat Nguyen’s death was related to the Pi Alpha Phi fraternity, which has since been suspended.

The fraternity can no longer host events on campus, access any of their university funds, or attempt to recruit students to join their group.

Phat Nguyen was a junior studying at the Broad School of Business.

The Ingham County Prosecutor has not yet said what the students are being charged with.