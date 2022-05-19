LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 19-year-old is in police custody after Lansing police received a weapons complaint Tuesday.

According to Lansing Police, around 7:15 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of S. Jenison Ave.

Reports came in describing multiple men getting out of a car with long guns.

A Lansing Police K-9 found the two stolen rifles at a park after the suspect was seen trying to hide them.

“Things that don’t mix: children’s playground equipment & a loaded rifle,” LPD said on Facebook.

Two minors and one adult were detained by police.

The adult, identified as 19-year-old Jabriel Alexander McGriff was taken to LPD lock-up after it was determined that the guns were in his possession.

Charges are being sought through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Lansing School District was made aware of the situation Thursday afternoon, as the weapons were found close to the playground near Riddle Elementary School.

The District sent an email out to parents, ensuring them that the arrests and guns were found after school hours and that no students were in danger.

“While this occurred in a gun-free school zone, it should be noted that this happened after-hours, no children were present inside the school, and there were no injuries in this incident,” the police statement said.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact the Lansing Police

Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message

through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.