LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three female artists are ‘welding’ their way into the Michigan art scene.

The ‘Working Hands’ exhibition, featured at the Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center, is an installation celebrating female welders that have taken over a male dominated space.

Gallery coordinator Sarah Hopkins said it’s important to showcase female artists & the impact a full female show in a male dominated space has on the community.

“I think that it helps future generations and emerging artists remind themselves that regardless of their gender, they can pursue whatever interest they are interested in and your gender doesn’t gave to determine what you’re good at,” Hopkins said.

Artists Jessica Considine, Angela Larson, & Kelly O’Neill are the featured artists and also recipients of the Elizabeth Charles award, which was given to artists with a vision for enhancing awareness and equity across race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or ethnicity.

The artists are familiar with jewelry-making, using metal found in scrap yards, and materials manipulated by recycled metal to get their message across.

According to Hopkins, the gallery is looking forward to 2023 and this being their first gallery exhibit in their space this year because it’s important to uplift voices that haven’t had opportunities in the past.

The exhibit, opening on Jan. 11, doesn’t just showcase beautiful pieces of work, but allows viewers the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of humanity.