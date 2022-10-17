SUMMIT TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — A crash that occurred Friday afternoon is still being investigated by the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

According to investigators, deputies arrived at the crash site M-60 and Spring Arbor Rd. around 3:49 p.m.

A 49-year-old man from Hanover Twp. was traveling north on M-60 at Spring Arbor Rd., when the car did not stop at a traffic signal.

The Dodge 2500 then collided with a Lexus SUV that was heading west on Spring Arbor Rd.

A 50-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were in the Lexus SUV.

The three involved in the crash were taken to Henry Ford Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The 50-year-old had serious, life-threatening injuries. The 49-year-old and 15-year-old both had non-life-threatening injuries.

M-60 at Spring Abor Rd. was closed for two hours following the crash.

Officials say that alcohol does not seem to have been a factor in the crash.