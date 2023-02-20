EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Another student who was injured in the shooting on Michigan State’s campus last week has been upgraded to serious but stable condition, officials announced Monday.

As it stands, two students are still in critical condition, two are in serious condition, but stable, and one in fair condition, according to Michigan State University Police.

It was announced on Sunday that one of the students injured in the shooting had been upgraded to serious but stable status, so this is the second consecutive day with some positive news coming out of Sparrow.

While Sparrow and Michigan State have not released the names of the victims, we have learned a little bit about them since the shooting on Feb. 13.

One of the victims who graduated from Okemos High School and according to one of their former professors, they are making a lot of progress in their recovery.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for John Hao, a Chinese Michigan State University student. The page quickly made the rounds, and raised over $130,000 in just five hours. As of Monday, the page has raised $350,000.