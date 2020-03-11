3 people under investigation for possible COVID-19 in Ingham County, health officials say

The Ingham County Health Department told 6 News that as of now there are three people under investigation for possibly being infected the coronavirus.
“So currently there are no cases but right now we are monitoring three individuals and waiting for test results back from them” said Joel D. Murr, deputy health officer of the Ingham County Health Dept.
The department is encouraging people to take caution and practice cold hygiene measures.
“We should always practice caution during the winter months regardless, so we know if any kind of virus is out there we want to stay away from it,” Murr said. “However, because we know there is a person at MSU who is being tested currently we want to make sure that we stay very aware of social media, that you watch the news, and that you watch for any potential developing stories around this.”
You can keep up to date on the latest coronavirus updates at the CDC’s website.