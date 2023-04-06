EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three people are still in the hospital after a serious car crash in East Lansing Wednesday night where two people died and three others were also injured.

The crash happened at the Lake Lansing and Coolidge Road intersection, and in total, six patients were taken to the hospital. Three remain in the hospital, with one in critical condition. Two people have been discharged.

One of the patients who was in critical condition on Wednesday was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital and is now in stable condition.

According to East Lansing Police Captain Chad Pride, a 20-year-old from Lansing and a 19-year-old man from Williamston were the ones killed in the crash.

“Our hearts are heavy today knowing that two young lives have been lost. We hope that the recovery for those that suffered serious injury will be swift,” said East Lansing Police Captain Chad Pride.

ELPD did not release the names or ages of the victims.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call ELPD at 517-351-4220.