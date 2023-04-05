LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say three teens were taken into custody after a chase in the area of Holmes Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Tuesday.

This is connected to an incident we reported on Tuesday where there was a heavy police presence near Georgetown Blvd. in Lansing.

K-9 units appeared to be searching the woods near an apartment complex.

MSP says the pursuit started around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday and involved a stolen car.

Eventually, three teens, age 16, 16, and 15 were apprehended, police say.

The stolen car was recovered and a handgun was taken off of one of the suspects, MSP says.

Police say the teens were released to the custody of their parents while the investigation continues.