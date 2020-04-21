30-plus-year radio veteran Darrin Arriens died of COVID-19

All Access is reporting the death of a 30-plus year radio industry veteran, Darrin Arriens.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — All Access is reporting the death of a 30-plus year radio industry veteran, Darrin Arriens.

Arriens joined Entercom Charlotte three year years ago (NET NEWS 3/3/2017).

Darrin had worked with current Entercom/Charlotte Senior Vice President and Market Manager Matt Hanlon for almost 20 years in a number of markets.

Arriens was responsible for programming Country KSKS (93.7 KISS Country) Fresno, Hot AC WGYL (The Breeze 93.7), West Palm Beach Florida.

He was program director fro KKMG (Magic FM) and sister classic rocker at KKFM in Colorado Springs.

He went on to be program director for Rocker at WKLQ in Grand Rapids and music director at the top 40 WJIM in Lansing among others including program director at WRIF Detroit and WLZR Milwaukee.

Darrin was also an award winner of the Marconi Award for Medium Market Station Of The Year, 2008.

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher Joel Denver noted, “Darrin was a consummate radio professional and could multi-task like no other. Cutting his teeth on Active Rock, he was an A+ student of the art of radio and grew to be the master of every format he came in contact with. We have lost a great friend and programmer. DARRIN had many true friends in radio and the music industry that are as equally saddened at his passing as I am.”

To read the original story, visit All Access.