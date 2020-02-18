32-year-old arrested for 5th DUI, this time with kids in the car

Jackson County, Mich. —

Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop yesterday resulting in the arrest of a drunk driver with two children in the car.

Troopers conducted the traffic stop for an equipment violation on Michigan Ave. near I-94 and found Anthony Eddings, 32, of Jackson to be operating while intoxicated (5th offense), endangering children and driving with license suspended (2nd offense).

The children are ages 5 and 11 and were taken home by their mother who drove to the scene.

Eddings was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail.