WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Seymour Road in Jackson County on Friday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Early investigations show a 35-year-old woman was heading east on Seymour Road in a 2010 Suzuki SX4 and was unable to ‘negotiate the curve near Willis Road,’ the sheriff’s office said.

The woman died from her injuries on scene.

The sheriff’s office said speed appears to have been a factor in the accident. The crash is still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.