37-year-old Belding man in serious condition after hit-and-run

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 37-year-old Belding man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run Monday night, the Ionia County Sheriff office reported.

The investigation determined the 37-year-old man was struck by a northbound pick-up-truck’s mirror when the truck was going northbound. When the incident occurred, the 37-year-old man was walking northbound on South State Road, north of Peck Lake Road.

The driver of the pick-up-truck did not stop at the scene and continued northbound on South State Road.

The 37-year-old man sustained injuries to his head and back and was transported to Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Ionia County Sheriff’s Office reports he is in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect pickup truck in the case was described as ” a newer model,” dark-colored pickup, which should have damage to the passenger side of the mirror. The truck was last seen going northbound toward the city of Ionia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the deputy at 616-527-5737. ext 426. You can also contact Central Dispatch at: 616-527-0400. Information can also be given to Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.