DEWITT TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Officers arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man who drove to Michigan to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.
The DeWitt Charter Township Police Department responded to a parents report yesterday evening that their 13-year-old daughter ran away during the day.
A neighbor was able to describe the suspect’s vehicle which was seen at a motel in DeWitt Charter Township.
Lt. Jason Jones found the girl with Eden Lopez-Cruz at the motel.
Police determined through an initial investigation that the two had previously met through an app and arranged to meet each other.
The man admitted to being in the country illegally for the past 20 years and was arrested on multiple charges. He is currently in custody and awaiting a formal arraignment.
37-year-old man arrested after being found with 13-year-old girl in Michigan motel
