4 dead, including child, in multi-vehicle Michigan crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say four people including a 3-year-old child have died and three others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant.

One vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Another car hit the pickup. The sheriff’s office says the dead were the 48-year-old man driving of the vehicle that swerved as well as the 34-year-old woman driving the pickup and her two passengers, including the 3-year-old child.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle that swerved may have had a medical issue before the crash, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.