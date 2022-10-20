INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A deputy with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office seized four handguns during two traffic stops Thursday morning.

During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.

The second stop led to even more charges.

The deputy seized three handguns and several grams of suspected methamphetamine during the second stop. The suspect was arrested on three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

The deputy works in the Delhi Township Division, the ICSO said.