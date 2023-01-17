JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson man suffered ‘critically injuries’ after a two car crash possibly caused by street racing on U.S. 127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, according to officials.

Police said the 42-year-old man was traveling south on U.S. 127 when he lost control of his car, crossed the median and overturned before colliding with a vehicle traveling north.

Two people from the vehicle heading north were taken to Chelsea Hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that reportedly caused the crash were taken to Henry Ford Hospital, with the driver suffering critical injuries.

Witnesses stated that the at-fault driver may have been involved in street racing before the crash. It is unknown by police if drugs and alcohol were contributing factors.

The incident is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.